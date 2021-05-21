Advertisement

Pound council hires temporary chief, agrees to have outside expert inventory evidence room

Photo Courtesy: WJHL
Photo Courtesy: WJHL(WJHL)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
POUND, Va. (WJHL) — The Pound Town Council has agreed to have a Northern Virginia evidence expert take inventory of its police evidence room after the council eliminated the town’s police force.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports in an emergency meeting Thursday, the council decided to have a Fairfax County evidence expert spend the weekend logging the evidence room.

Members also approved the hiring of Chris Wilcox as temporary part-time police chief until June 30th. He will hold the key to the evidence room after the Fairfax County expert logs its contents.

Next week, the council will consider the future of the police force as it works to approve a new budget.

This comes after the Town Council eliminated the police department, which consisted of the former chief and a detective.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp says under Virginia law, access to the evidence room may only be given to law enforcement.

School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
