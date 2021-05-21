Police: Registered sex offender was working as ice cream truck driver

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Winchester police say a registered sex offender was working as an ice cream truck driver.

The department received several concerns.

Heavenly Treats Ice Cream says they did have a registered sex offender as an employee. That person was in compliance with registry regulations.

However, the company says that person will no longer work on any of their trucks and will not have contact with children.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.