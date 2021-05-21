More than 50 East Tennessee bridges considered ‘structurally deficient’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 50 bridges in East Tennessee are considered “structurally deficient,” according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

According to TDOT, “structurally deficient” status is given to a highway bridge, “if one or more major structural components of the bridge are rated in poor condition.”

A bridge can also be classified as structurally deficient if its load carrying capacity is significantly below current design standards or if it crosses a waterway that frequently overtops the bridge during floods.

A White House report released in April named nearly 900 bridges across the state that are in “poor condition.” The report stated 21 percent of all trains and transit vehicles in Tennessee are “past useful life.”

According to the report, commute times of Tennesseans have risen by 7.7 percent since 2011. Each year, Tennessee drivers reportedly pay $209 in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

The following bridges are considered structurally deficient by TDOT:

Anderson

SR170 BYRAMS FORK CREEK (built 1940)

Blount

SR035 SR 115 US 129 NB (built 1959)

Campbell

01280 I-75 (built 1965)

10075 NFA A031 (built 1967)

SR009 BIG CREEK (built 1921)

SR090 ROSE CREEK (built 1977)

Claiborne

SR033 SOUTH FORK SYCAMORE CREEK (built 1967)

Cocke

10040 GOLF COURSE RD (built 1970)

10040 GREEN CORNER RD (built 1970)

SR009 PIGEON RIVER (built 1936)

SR160 NOLICHUCKY RIVER (built 1948)

Cumberland

0A153 DADDY’S CREEK (built 1950)

10040 SR 24 (built 1963)

Fentress

SR028 WOLF RIVER (built 1940)

Grainger

SR131 WILLIAMS CREEK (built 1973)

Hancock

SR033 GREASY ROCK CREEK (built 1936)

Hawkins

SR001 NORTH FORK HOLSTON RIVER (built 1962)

SR031 POOR VALLEY CREEK (built 1958)

SR070 SOUTHERN RAILWAY (built 1967)

SR070 CANEY CREEK (built 1970)

SR070 MILL CREEK (built 1981)

SR346 SURGOINSVILLE CREEK (built 1923)

SR347 BIG CREEK 9built 1941)

SR347 NORTH FORK CREEK (built 1958)

Jefferson

I0040 RAMP FROM I81 LT LN (built 1961)

SR009 RIMMER CREEK (built 1934)

SR009 KOONTZ CREEK (built 1930)

SR092 MUDDY CREEK (built 1946)

SR363 INDIAN CREEK (built 1942)

Knox

03789 RL-HEISKELL AVE. / I275 (built 1959)

05942 BAXTER AVE-RL / I275 (built 1959)

05942 BAXTER AVE-LL / I275 (built 1959)

SR009 SR9-ASHEVILLE / SR 34 (built 1933)

Loudon

I0040 SR 73 (built 1960)

SR095 CLINCH RIVER (built 1962)

McMinn

SR030 NORTH MOUSE CREEK (built 1974)

SR307 OOSTANAULA CREEK (built 1986)

Monroe

SR002 SWEETWATER CREEK (built 1929)

Morgan

0A153 ISLAND CREEK (built 1953)

0A253 EMORY RIVER (built 1975)

0A409 ISLAND CREEK (built 1965)

0A413 FLAT FORK CREEK (built 1935)

SR029 CROOKED FORK CREEK (built 1928)

SR029 SOUTHERN RAILWAY (built 1975)

SR029 MASSINGALE CREEK (built 1927)

SR116 STOCKSTILL CREEK 2.26 (built 1970)

SR116 STOCKSTILL CREEK 2.6 (built 1970)

Roane

0A448 I40 (built 1969)

Sevier

SR066 FRENCH BROAD RIVER (built 1987)

SR066 FRENCH BROAD RIVER (built 1968)

SR073 LITTLE PIGEON RIVER (built 1955)

SR073 WEBB CREEK (built 1954)

SR416 LAUREL BRANCH (built 1950)

