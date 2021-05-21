Kentucky firefighter killed in lawn mowing accident 8 shifts before retirement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A tragic accident in Fern Creek Friday morning left a man dead and the Fern Creek Fire Department mourning one of their own.

Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams, 39, was killed when lawn care equipment fell on him, pinning him under it around 9 a.m., according to Metrosafe. It happened near Pavilion Way and Grandstand Court.

Adams owned a lawn service, neighbors confirmed to WAVE 3 News.

Mechelle Moses said it was a pleasure to meet him recently and that he was very kind.

“Just to know him so recently from seeing him for years, and then an opportunity to meet him and know he was a good person,” Moses said. “And then something like this happens. It kind of shakes you up a little bit.”

On Friday evening, Fern Creek Fire and EMS held a press conference to confirm Adams’ passing.

“It’s with a heavy heart I report the loss of a firefighter and brother today,” Fern Creek Fire Assistant Chief Dewayne Hutchens said with tears in his eyes.

It was revealed Adams died just eight shifts ahead of his planned retirement.

“[Thursday] I had a conversation with Kyle in preparation for his retirement,” said Chief Nathan Mulvey, “and told him that here coming up soon, we’d be celebrating his life here at the department. I never would’ve thought it would’ve been in this way.”

Friday, instead of a send-off, the Fern Creek Fire Department hung their flag at half staff and put up a sign offering prayers for Adams’ family.

In the training room, Adams’ gear hung with the lettering of his last name worn out, symbolic of the years he devoted to the department.

During his tenure, Mulvey said Adams became known as the man anyone could share a laugh with.

“He’s been here since he was in diapers,” Hutchens said. “He was well known and liked throughout the community. If you talk to the businesses around here, they’ll tell you the same story.”

Adams leaves behind and a wife and two children.

No details have been released on the specifics of how he died after the accident.

