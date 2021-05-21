‘It’s an absolute dream’: 177-acre industrial park coming to Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Creation by expansion is how Paula Thompson described the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority’s acquisition of land for a new industrial park in the area.

“It’s going to create magnificent amount of opportunity for recruitment, development, create jobs, increase our tax base,” Thompson said. “It’s just, it’s an absolute dream to be able to acquire that.”

Officials closed on the 177-acre property on West Highway 192 on Wednesday as they continue to see an increase in businesses coming to the area.

“Last year has been the most active year that I’ve ever experienced, even though we’ve had some organizations go backwards or be really impacted by the pandemic,” Thompson said.

Thompson said that with the nearby Grier Industrial Park filling up, it was the right time to create additional space.

“We probably are looking at three tenants in the Grier Park and we are getting a little low on inventory, so it was time for us to get the park,” Thompson said.

Which is only adding to the growing anticipation that surrounds the area.

“This really is a team effort in London-Laurel County and we’re excited about the growth that we’re seeing,” Daniel Carmack said. “Not just in our business sector, but also in our social and our parks, our...all around.”

Excitement is continuing to build up each week.

“London is growing, we’re open for business and we’re excited about what the days to come look like,” Carmack said.

