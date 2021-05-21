‘It’s a hard life, but I enjoyed it’: 97-year-old Laurel County Army veteran discusses serving in three wars

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than two decades, Charlie Martin dedicated his life to the United States Army, traveling the world and serving in three wars.

“I didn’t know where they were going to send me, where they were going to use me or what they were going to do. They just put me in there and said go,” said Martin.

Martin grew up in Clay County, and married his wife Bonnie in 1945, soon after, he was one of the thousands drafted into the Army to fight in World War II.

“They needed me and sent me,” he said.

After training, Martin was sent to Japan where he worked on reconstructing the damage that had been left behind from the years of war.

“You do the best you can. You open your ears and you listen,” Martin said.

After one year, Martin returned to the United States and left the Army, but a job was hard to come by, so he re-enlisted.

“He said he’d go ahead and re-enlist and he did and he made a career out of it, and I don’t think he regrets that at all because that was something he could take his family and they could be with him and it would be an experience,” said his daughter Cheryl Sorensen.

He was sent to Fort Knox, and completed flight school in Connecticut, before being sent to Korea to work for the Army Corps of Engineers.

There, he built bridges and roads, more reconstruction efforts from World War II.

“They were building a huge highway across through there to move the army on from one section to the next,” said Martin. “Building those highways across mountains don’t happen overnight. Sometimes it might be a year, sometimes it might be six months, sometimes it might be two or three years depending how much you got done.”

In 1960, Martin was stationed in Germany, where his wife and three kids joined him. He worked in the 152nd Transportation Detail where he worked on helicopters.

“I enjoyed rebuilding them, overhauling them just like I would a truck,” said Martin.

His family lived on base with him, and they traveled all across Europe.

“If he hadn’t been in the service I wouldn’t have been able to experience not only all the states but oversees. I wouldn’t have had that opportunity to see a lot of things that I’ve seen,” said Sorensen.

After three years, they returned to the U.S. to Oklahoma, where he was a 1st Sergeant with the 152nd helicopter unit.

Martin’s final trip oversees was to Vietnam, a war he never liked to discuss.

“Really quiet to his children. Shared with my mom but not details of what he actually did,” said Sorensen.

When he returned home, he was stationed in Savannah, Georgia, and retired in 1968.

“It’s a hard life but I enjoyed it,” said Martin.

After he retired, Martin said he wanted to return to Kentucky, so he could care for his mother and mother-in-law.

“He’s just a wonderful man. He’s never met a stranger a lot of wisdom just has so much to offer,” said Sorensen.

Now, at 97 years old, the memories and details are fading, but all his wisdom remains.

“All I can say if you go into the Army, go unprepared but prepared for anything they want you to do. They will tell you what to do, when to do it, how to do it, when to stop and start another project,” he said. “Do what you can and what you can’t do don’t quit and say I can’t. You ask for help, you ask someone that knows more about it to help you.”

“He’s seen and done a lot, and if it wasn’t for the fact he says his body is getting tired and wearing out but he still has a lot of wisdom that he shares with me every day,” said Sorensen. “I hope I can give back just a fraction of what he’s given to people.”

In retirement, Martin was very active in his church before his health declined and he joined the Gideons International to pass out Bibles to school.

He says, though he cannot remember everything anymore, he is proud to have served his country.

