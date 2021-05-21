‘I will give you a job:’ Farmer offers to help those who stole from him

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A farmer is not holding onto hard feelings for those who stole from him. In fact, he is offering them a job.

Anthony Pippen owns Pippin’s Produce and has been leasing out part of the property at Hamilton Herbal Garden Society.

He said when he got to the Hamilton Herbal Garden Society property on Tuesday, he noticed someone had been there overnight.

“So, I was watering everything on Tuesday morning and happened to notice a big giant grow bag is missing, and then I got to looking around the property and realized there was other damage,” Pippen said. “Unfortunately, they broke into the shed, loaded up a bunch of wheel barrels and trailers of stuff.”

Hand tools, power tools, and other equipment were all stolen from Pippin’s Produce.

Based on what was stolen, Pippen said he feels like whoever stole from the property, did not do it alone.

What is most important to him is the artichoke plant he has had for several years that was stolen.

“No hard feelings. I understand everybody goes through bad times,” Pippen said. “Main thing, if I can get my artichoke plant, I would be happy. I am not worried about the rest of the stuff; I can go to Home Depot and buy it. So, it’s just kind of weird hearing a farmer say they’re worried about one plant, but everybody has their special thing.”

And despite the theft, Pippen is offering a helping hand to the person who stole from him.

“If you’re in need, If you’re down on your luck, come talk to me. I will give you a job,” Pippen said. “You can come work for me. I will pay you to help plant, pick produce. If you’re hungry, I’ll give you some food. I will help you out in any way I need to.”

Pippin said a camera inside one of the greenhouses was turned, leading him to believe maybe whoever did this had been here before.

Pippin did call Hamilton police.

Pippin said whoever came onto the property went under a fence in the back.

Pippin said someone dropped their phone near the back of the property, so he hopes that will help the police with their investigation.

