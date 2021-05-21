Advertisement

COVID long-hauler waiting for Louisville health department to release her from quarantine

Candy Rogers
Candy Rogers(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While life for most people seems to be returning to normal, COVID-19 is still taking over the lives of many others.

Last month, Candy Rogers, a Louisville woman, became yet another victim of the coronavirus.

“I’m just not able to move around, so there’s a lot of depression,” Rogers said. “There’s just a lot of being closed in these four walls.”

On April 8, Rogers said she woke up with virus symptoms, and a few days later, she was diagnosed with COVID. Six weeks later, she said those initial symptoms are lingering.

“As of now, I still have no sense of smell, taste, [and] I get bad brain fog,” Rogers explained. “I have trouble walking and breathing. Like, I feel like I can’t really breathe hardly.”

Rogers is also suffering from extreme fatigue and constant headaches. She’s experiencing long-hauler symptoms but said she wants to go back to work.

“What happens if I go to work and then I fall down?” Rogers asked. “But mainly the first issue is, if I’m not released from quarantine, how can I go to work?”

According to Louisville Metro Health officials, contact tracers and care advocates provide recommendations on quarantine and isolation. They also perform daily monitoring calls to patients and can extend isolation one day at a time if symptoms linger.

The CDC also suggests that people who are severely ill with COVID-19 will likely need to stay home longer than 10 days and up to 20 days after symptoms first appeared.

People experiencing lingering symptoms and extended isolation are encouraged to call the health department’s LOU Health Helpline at (502) 912-8598.

