Advertisement

Barbara Bailey honored with L.L. Pinkerton Vision Award

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday night, a member of our WKYT family earned an award for her leadership and the example she sets for Kentucky women.

Barbara Bailey is the recipient of the 2021 L.L. Pinkerton Vision Award from Midway University.

Dr. Pinkerton founded the school that would later become Midway. The award highlights someone who’s served as an outstanding role model in their field.

RELATED: After 41 years, Barbara Bailey signs off her final newscast on WKYT

We think Barb fits the criteria, and congratulate her on the achievement!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Above Suspicion is now on the big screen, recreating the infamous 1989 "FBI Killer" story out...
‘It’s a woman who lost her life’: Pike County murder hits movie screens
A jury found State Rep. Derek Lewis not guilty in a DUI trial.
Jury finds Eastern Kentucky lawmaker not guilty in DUI trial
Town of Pound votes to fire every police officer, including chief
Dozens of first responders hold a vigil for Ben Stidham Wednesday in Perry County
Perry County first responders pray for one of their own
Deputy J. Holt with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned car with...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy lifts overturned car to rescue woman pinned underneath

Latest News

Candy Rogers
COVID long-hauler waiting for Louisville health department to release her from quarantine
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
Instead of holding any kind of hard feelings, the farmer is offering to help.
‘I will give you a job:’ Farmer offers to help those who stole from him
97-year-old Laurel County Army veteran discusses serving in three wars - 11:00 p.m.
97-year-old Laurel County Army veteran discusses serving in three wars - 11:00 p.m.