AG asks Kentucky’s high court to rehear DUI case

Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-KY)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-KY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider its recent ruling in a DUI case.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office says the ruling will “stand as a barrier” to prosecuting many DUI cases and thereby make the roads less safe.

The petition came on the same day the ruling came into play in a Kentucky lawmaker’s case.

Republican State Rep. Derek Lewis was acquitted Wednesday of operating a vehicle under the influence.

The state Supreme Court ruling was cited in a defense motion that prevented the prosecutor from presenting Lewis’ blood-test refusal to the jury.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

