VIDEO: Bear cubs spotted playing in Dollywood parking lot

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was visiting Dollywood Wednesday when he spotted two bear cubs playing in the park parking lot. Clarence Mathis of Knoxville shared a video with WVLT News of the encounter in the Dollywood Junkies Facebook group.

“Thank you to everyone that has showed love for the video. The mama bear had already crossed the road when the little ones got distracted anyone with small children will understand. Every one did a great job of not disturbing them including #Dollywood staff and employees. The people you see in the video had just exited the tram and was walking to their vehicles when they came out from under a car,” the post read in part.

The cubs can be seen at the end of the video running to catch back up with their mom.

“It’s always exciting to see nature so close, anytime you go to the mountains you hope to see something like this.,” Mathis said.

Mathis said he wanted to give people a reason to smile with the video.

