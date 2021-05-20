Advertisement

VIDEO: Bear cubs spotted playing in Dollywood parking lot

A Knoxville man was visiting Dollywood Wednesday when he spotted two bear cubs playing in the parking lot.
By Arial Starks
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was visiting Dollywood Wednesday when he spotted two bear cubs playing in the park parking lot. Clarence Mathis of Knoxville shared a video with WVLT News of the encounter in the Dollywood Junkies Facebook group.

“Thank you to everyone that has showed love for the video. The mama bear had already crossed the road when the little ones got distracted anyone with small children will understand. Every one did a great job of not disturbing them including #Dollywood staff and employees. The people you see in the video had just exited the tram and was walking to their vehicles when they came out from under a car,” the post read in part.

The cubs can be seen at the end of the video running to catch back up with their mom.

“It’s always exciting to see nature so close, anytime you go to the mountains you hope to see something like this.,” Mathis said.

Mathis said he wanted to give people a reason to smile with the video.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Above Suspicion is now on the big screen, recreating the infamous 1989 "FBI Killer" story out...
‘It’s a woman who lost her life’: Pike County murder hits movie screens
A jury found State Rep. Derek Lewis not guilty in a DUI trial.
Jury finds Eastern Kentucky lawmaker not guilty in DUI trial
Town of Pound votes to fire every police officer, including chief
Dozens of first responders hold a vigil for Ben Stidham Wednesday in Perry County
Perry County first responders pray for one of their own
Deputy J. Holt with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned car with...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy lifts overturned car to rescue woman pinned underneath

Latest News

Louisville Ford Assembly Plant’s temporary shutdown leaves thousands of workers with...
Louisville Ford Assembly Plant’s temporary shutdown leaves thousands of workers with unemployment woes
Photo Courtesy: WJHL
Pound council hires temporary chief, agrees to have outside expert inventory evidence room
Candy Rogers
COVID long-hauler waiting for Louisville health department to release her from quarantine
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy