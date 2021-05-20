UPIKE alum publishes ‘The Hillbilly Bigfoot Paranormal Survival Guide’

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Christopher Epling is a University of Pikeville graduate of 1996 along with being an adjunct professor at the university and an award-winning cartoonist.

He received the Kentucky Press Association Mark of Excellence Award for editorial cartoon in 2012 and 2013. He later began his own company Epling Illustrations and began drawing for publishing companies. Since 2010, he has illustrated 15 books for other authors and four of his own books.

Epling spent more than three years working on his newest book, ‘The Hillbilly Bigfoot Paranormal Survival Guide’ where other publishers and editors spent time encouraging him to write it.

“I began my basis for this graphic novel in the form of a sketchbook. For ten years, I worked illustrating other authors’ ideas but had a thirst for an outlet while doing so,” said Epling.

He also said his inspiration came from his love of cryptids and the paranormal.

“I believe God created a world filled with wonder. Sure, humanity knows a lot about our living room, but how often do we venture or spend time in the attic,” he said.

Epling has many teaching roles, such as teaching Photoshop and a Creating Comics class at UPIKE, art director for St. Francis of Assisi School in Pikeville and art director at the Challenger Learning Center in Hazard.

“Once I walk students through the process of getting involved in the industry, it’s like a lightbulb goes off in their head. I swear to it that sometimes I can even see it when it happens,” he said.

