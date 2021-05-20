‘The world lost a beautiful soul’: Stretch of road dedicated to young community member following her death

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - 21-year-old Ally Davis of Prestonsburg died in a car crash in July of 2020, but her spirit lives on in the hearts of the members of her community.

“She was effervescent,” said Davis’ vocal coach Jennifer Bersaglia. “You couldn’t help but have joy when you were around her and that was her gift.”

Davis was ambitious from a young age. She started her stage career in only fourth grade when Bersaglia took Davis under her wing in the Kentucky Opry Junior Pros at the Mountain Arts Center. She also had dreams of performing on Broadway.

“She wanted to make it to Broadway,” said Bersaglia. “It seems like this is her own personal white way here in Prestonsburg where she got her start.”

Those who knew Davis say she was unforgettable and her joy and zeal for life was a light in the community.

“The world lost a beautiful soul,” said MAC Assistant Director Shelly Crisp. “Simply put, she was just a good human being.”

This Wednesday, the city of Prestonsburg and the MAC erected signs that read “Ally Davis Boulevard” in honor of her life and legacy. These signs make sure that legacy lives on in a community where her presence was felt so strongly.

“I’ve been with the Mountain Arts Center for 20 years,” said Crisp. “The signs mean a whole lot to me. On my drive to work, I get to see her name and remember all of these fantastic memories. I loved her like she was one of my own kids.”

These signs also create new opportunities to tell Ally Davis’ story to younger generations and those who may not have known her.

“These kids are going to ask,” said Bersaglia. “When they’re on their way here for lessons or when people come in for the Kentucky Opry next month, they’re going to ask ‘who’s Ally Davis?’ and we can joyfully tell her story.”

