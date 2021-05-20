Advertisement

The Troy Gentry Foundation donates money to flood relief in Jackson, park stage named after Gentry

The Troy Gentry Foundation donates money to flood relief in Jackson, park stage named after Gentry(Dakota Makres/WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with The Troy Gentry Foundation donated money to various organizations in Breathitt County on Thursday.

”I contacted Angie [Gentry] and we talked about it, and it was a no-brainer for us,” said Chad Warrix with Halfway to Hazard and the foundation. “This is what Troy would want to do as well.”

Organizations like the Breathitt County Board of Education, Jackson Parks and Recreation and Riverside Chrisitan School received $10,000 checks from the foundation for flood relief.

“The flood was overtopped of where we are here are now, it destroyed fencing much, much fencing,” said Park Director Brittany Little.

Park crews have repaired fencing, however, they will need to replace lawnmowers destroyed by flooding and repair damaged shelters.

“We lost almost 75 percent of our baseball field fencing, we’ve already repaired that right now, but that still can go towards those costs,” added Little.

Warrix previously donated supplies to flood relief earlier in the year, but he said he wants to continue to help his old friends and neighbors.

“I wouldn’t think of it any other way, it just seems like the right thing to do,” he said. “I love it here, I love the mountains. I love Eastern Kentucky. I love Kentucky in general, but, you know, my heart is here.”

A stage at the park in Jackson was named after Troy Gentry to honor his legacy and the foundation’s work during flood cleanup.

“It’s a wonderful place, it’s a wonderful stage and we want to it bear his name, and his good deeds throughout the Commonwealth,” said Little. “So everything here down at the park will be at the Troy Gentry Memorial Stage.”

