Advertisement

Tennessee murder suspect caught in Stanford hospital’s parking lot

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say the suspect in a Tennessee murder was caught in Stanford.

Stanford police say they were contacted Wednesday by Bluegrass 911 about a possible location for Johnathan R. Lemons who was wanted in Tennessee for two felony counts of murder and two felony counts of child abuse.

Police say they got information that Lemons was in the area of Fort Logan Hospital and there was a safety concern regarding the birth of his baby.

We’re told officers went to the hospital and spotted Lemons in the parking lot where he was quickly caught.

Lemons was taken to the Stanford Police Department for processing and then to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under the policy, Donald Bartley, Clawvern Jacobs, Marshall Brooks, Jr. Jeffrey Coffey, Michael...
Nine killers with Eastern Kentucky ties eligible for new parole hearings under policy change
Town of Pound votes to fire every police officer, including chief
Two suspects were arrested for stealing $750 in merchandise
Police: Two people arrested after trying to shoplift at Walmart
Above Suspicion is now on the big screen, recreating the infamous 1989 "FBI Killer" story out...
‘It’s a woman who lost her life’: Pike County murder hits movie screens
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep

Latest News

Police say Skidmore was speeding on Cumberland Gap Parkway
Police: Man charged for trafficking drugs after being pulled over
State leaders want Kentucky to reopen sooner, Gov. Beshear disagrees - 6:00 p.m.
State leaders want Kentucky to reopen sooner, Gov. Beshear disagrees - 6:00 p.m.
Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 Update - May 20, 2021
Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 Update - May 20, 2021
The Troy Gentry Foundation donates money to flood relief in Jackson, park stage named after...
The Troy Gentry Foundation donates money to flood relief in Jackson, park stage named after Gentry
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks following a tour of First Care's new clinic in Mt. Sterling.
State leaders want Kentucky to reopen sooner, Gov. Beshear disagrees