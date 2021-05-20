State leaders want Kentucky to reopen sooner, Gov. Beshear disagrees

(WYMT) - Three weeks from Friday, restrictions and mandates from the COVID-19 pandemic are supposed to end in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear made that announcement last week, but top legislative leaders in Frankfort say it is not fast enough.

The governor says the state’s health and its economy are finally starting to improve, he plans to keep his timeline for reopening next month.

Beshear used a backdrop of a new clinic in Mt. Sterling to make his case saying brighter days are around the corner for the commonwealth.

“Every day feels a little bit better because every day more Kentuckians are stepping up and getting vaccinated. Protecting themselves and the community around them,” Beshear said.

First Care’s new clinic is opening as the governor said the state is improving in many areas.

“Just yesterday Moody’s said our economy is rebounding, this is their word, with gusto,” Beshear said.

But legislative leaders say it is not fast enough. Both House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers signed a join statement saying Kentucky needs to be fully reopened now.

The pair said the governor is following selective science that will make Kentucky one of the last states to reopen and gain back that normalcy.

“Well, I would say Kentuckians age 12 to 15 ought to get the same chance to be fully vaccinated that those individuals did,” Beshear said.

Republican Senator Damon Thayer, who represents District 17, believes the restrictions have gone on for far too long, hurting businesses and the average Kentuckian.

“And then it has just gone on for more than a year. Of one person controlling the lives of all Kentuckians,” Thayer said.

Beshear disagrees, “Virtually everyone out there is happy about this except for those who spent this pandemic criticizing and not working to help save lives.”

Legislative leaders say if the CDC recommends mask mandates and capacity limitations can be lifted for fully vaccinated, then it is time for all restrictions to end in Kentucky.

Beshear said business owners told him they want a runway to reopen and asked for time to adjust and increase their staffs.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.