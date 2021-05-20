State Farm to give away forty $25,000 grants to nonprofits, organizations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - People nationwide will soon have the opportunity to nominate an organization for a hefty grant.

In its tenth year, the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program will award $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.

Coming out of the pandemic, State Farm says this year could mean more than ever to an organization.

“It’s hard to get the amount of money that you need to take care of all the needs that you have. And especially after COVID and everything people are really scrambling and struggling,” said Ginger Cleary, State Farm Agent in Bowling Green.

The insurance company has given away a total of nine million dollars in this grant program alone over the last 10 years.

Just last year, the Med Center’s Dental Clinic was the only organization in Kentucky to be awarded the grant.

“We’re very, very passionate and involved in the community. And this is something we hope to bring back a grant to some organization in Bowling Green this time as well,” said Cleary. “We’d love to see as many submissions from this area.”

Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com starting June 2 at 1 p.m. ET. The portal closes once 2,000 submissions are reached.

There will be a voting phase between August 18-27.

The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 29 at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

