Advertisement

State Farm to give away forty $25,000 grants to nonprofits, organizations

By Kelly Dean
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - People nationwide will soon have the opportunity to nominate an organization for a hefty grant.

In its tenth year, the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program will award $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.

Coming out of the pandemic, State Farm says this year could mean more than ever to an organization.

“It’s hard to get the amount of money that you need to take care of all the needs that you have. And especially after COVID and everything people are really scrambling and struggling,” said Ginger Cleary, State Farm Agent in Bowling Green.

The insurance company has given away a total of nine million dollars in this grant program alone over the last 10 years.

Just last year, the Med Center’s Dental Clinic was the only organization in Kentucky to be awarded the grant.

“We’re very, very passionate and involved in the community. And this is something we hope to bring back a grant to some organization in Bowling Green this time as well,” said Cleary. “We’d love to see as many submissions from this area.”

Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com starting June 2 at 1 p.m. ET. The portal closes once 2,000 submissions are reached.

There will be a voting phase between August 18-27.

The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 29 at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

To see a list of 2020 winners click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Above Suspicion is now on the big screen, recreating the infamous 1989 "FBI Killer" story out...
‘It’s a woman who lost her life’: Pike County murder hits movie screens
A jury found State Rep. Derek Lewis not guilty in a DUI trial.
Jury finds Eastern Kentucky lawmaker not guilty in DUI trial
Town of Pound votes to fire every police officer, including chief
Dozens of first responders hold a vigil for Ben Stidham Wednesday in Perry County
Perry County first responders pray for one of their own
Deputy J. Holt with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned car with...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy lifts overturned car to rescue woman pinned underneath

Latest News

Louisville Ford Assembly Plant’s temporary shutdown leaves thousands of workers with...
Louisville Ford Assembly Plant’s temporary shutdown leaves thousands of workers with unemployment woes
Photo Courtesy: WJHL
Pound council hires temporary chief, agrees to have outside expert inventory evidence room
Candy Rogers
COVID long-hauler waiting for Louisville health department to release her from quarantine
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy