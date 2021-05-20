Sheriff: Man arrested on drug, weapon charges after traffic stop in Lee County, Va.

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Lee County, Virginia Tuesday after deputies conducted a traffic stop and found multiple drugs and a gun in the vehicle.

According to a release posted on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office page, deputies spotted a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading west from Pennington Gap in the direction of the Ben Hur area.

Deputies report they attempted to stop the Jeep and activated police lights, but the vehicle kept driving for “several hundred yards.”

The Jeep eventually turned into a parking lot and kept driving until it came to a stop on the opposite side of the lot.

The post states the driver was identified as Mark Smith, 50, of Dryden, Virginia.

LCSO reports a sobriety test was conducted at the scene. Smith reportedly failed that test.

Smith was taken into custody and a search was conducted on the vehicle.

According to LCSO, the following items were found in the Jeep:

More than 36 grams of methamphetamine

A partial Xanax pill

2 unidentified capsules

2 sets of digital scales

Multiple unused baggies

A Glock 20 10mm pistol

Smith was charged with DUID (first offense), possession of Schedule I /II drugs with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs and refusal of a blood test.

The post states Smith is being held on a $5,500 secured bond and was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.