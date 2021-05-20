Advertisement

Sheriff: Man arrested on drug, weapon charges after traffic stop in Lee County, Va.

Photo: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Duffield
Photo: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Duffield(WJHL)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Lee County, Virginia Tuesday after deputies conducted a traffic stop and found multiple drugs and a gun in the vehicle.

According to a release posted on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office page, deputies spotted a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading west from Pennington Gap in the direction of the Ben Hur area.

Deputies report they attempted to stop the Jeep and activated police lights, but the vehicle kept driving for “several hundred yards.”

The Jeep eventually turned into a parking lot and kept driving until it came to a stop on the opposite side of the lot.

The post states the driver was identified as Mark Smith, 50, of Dryden, Virginia.

LCSO reports a sobriety test was conducted at the scene. Smith reportedly failed that test.

Smith was taken into custody and a search was conducted on the vehicle.

According to LCSO, the following items were found in the Jeep:

  • More than 36 grams of methamphetamine
  • A partial Xanax pill
  • 2 unidentified capsules
  • 2 sets of digital scales
  • Multiple unused baggies
  • A Glock 20 10mm pistol

Smith was charged with DUID (first offense), possession of Schedule I /II drugs with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs and refusal of a blood test.

The post states Smith is being held on a $5,500 secured bond and was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.

Most Read

Under the policy, Donald Bartley, Clawvern Jacobs, Marshall Brooks, Jr. Jeffrey Coffey, Michael...
Nine killers with Eastern Kentucky ties eligible for new parole hearings under policy change
Town of Pound votes to fire every police officer, including chief
Two suspects were arrested for stealing $750 in merchandise
Police: Two people arrested after trying to shoplift at Walmart
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep
Investigators said Brian Thacker was driving under the influence when he crossed into the...
Update: Man charged with manslaughter, DUI following deadly crash on U.S. 23, victim identified

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Mercury continues to climb, dry stretch of weather ahead
More than 2.5 million dogs have been DNA tested through Wisdom Health Genetics.
Dog owners turning to DNA testing to learn more about their pets during pandemic
Complaint heard over Confederate statue in Daviess County on Wednesday
Complaint heard over Confederate statue in Daviess County on Wednesday
This affects natural gas customers
Columbia Gas increase