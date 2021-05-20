Advertisement

Registration opens for savings bond/gift card program

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced they are opening registration for the savings bond/gift card program.

He held a press conference Thursday afternoon.

All West Virginians ages 16 to 35 years of age that chose to get a COVID-19 vaccine will have a choice of either a $100 savings bond or $100 gift card.

In order to get the gift card or savings bond, the governor says to go to his website by tapping here.

The governor also announced as of Thursday, they are ready to fully reopen senior centers. The Bureau of Senior Services will be issuing guidelines Thursday. Anyone who has not been fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask inside the centers.

