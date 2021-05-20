Police: Man charged for trafficking drugs after being pulled over

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Deputies arrested a man for trafficking drugs after they pulled him over for speeding Wednesday morning, May 19.

Deputies say, Philip Wayne Skidmore, 47, was speeding on Cumberland Gap Parkway.

Deputies also say that Skidmore was driving in and out of his lane while driving.

While investigating, deputies discovered that Skidmore was driving under the influence. They also found a large quantity of oxycodone, oxymorphone, and a large sum of money.

Skidmore is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and driving over the speed limit.

