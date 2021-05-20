Advertisement

Perry County first responders pray for one of their own

By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders from across Perry County came together Wednesday night to pray for one of their own.

They gathered outside the home of Ben Stidham to lift him up and thank him for more than 20 years in multiple public service roles.

Stidham received an escort home back in November after his battle with COVID-19.

His health has recently declined again. Dozens of people were able to see Stidham through a window and tell him how much he means to them.

