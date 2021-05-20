Mother Nature continues cranking the thermostat

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The well-advertised hot weather is still poised to make a run at us as we head into this weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We started feeling the heat a little bit this afternoon as highs got up into the middle 80s. We’ll continue to see hot afternoon and mild nights continue to pile up through the forecast. Another calm night expected with mostly clear skies getting us down into the low 60s.

Heat starts to crank heading into our Friday afternoon with highs expected to head up into the mid-to-upper 80s in some spots with mostly sunny skies still with us. I can’t completely rule out a stray downpour, but that chance is continuing to look pretty slim.

A carbon copy of tonight expected again for Friday night as lows get down into the low to middle 60s under mostly clear skies.

Weekend Forecast

In weather, we call this the “ring of fire.” A big dome of high pressure sets up over the eastern third of the nation, keeping us dry and keeping appreciable rain chances well to our west and north. This means a mostly sunny and hot forecast for both weekend days. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s, though I think someone hits 90° before the sun sets Sunday.

Expect mostly sunny skies working in on Saturday, with perhaps a few more clouds trying to work in on Sunday. This honestly shouldn’t impact highs much, and will keep conditions perfect for the pool or lake. Nighttime will be similar to the past couple of nights with lows getting into the lower to middle 60s under mostly clear skies.

Extended Forecast

The pattern stays in place to start the new work week with high temperatures staying in the upper 80s and a mixture of sun and clouds sticking with us in the sky. Models are beginning to hint at the potential for a cold front trying to move in here Wednesday or Thursday of next week that will bring not only some shower and storm chances, but also a break from the more extreme (by May standards) heat.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

