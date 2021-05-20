Advertisement

Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says

Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May...
Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May 10 video chat she had with her boyfriend at the detention center, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By Gray Media
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A woman’s video chat with her incarcerated boyfriend led to her arrest for criminal abuse and sexual abuse.

Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May 10 video chat she had with her boyfriend at the detention center, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Ahlbrand told the boyfriend she could not find her “snacks,” and implied her 18-month-old toddler had eaten them.

The snacks she mentions are believed to contain THC, the sheriff’s office said.

Ahlbrand showed her boyfriend, who is the child’s father, photos of the toddler appearing to be under the influence.

Ahlbrand and her boyfriend laughed at the photos, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

While in the video chat, Ahlbrand performed sexual acts on herself while her child was nearby. She did this again on May 15 during another video chat with her boyfriend, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies reviewed the video chat two days later as a follow-up investigation.

Ahlbrand was arrested Wednesday for criminal abuse and sexual abuse, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said Brian Thacker was driving under the influence when he crossed into the...
Update: Man charged with manslaughter, DUI following deadly crash on U.S. 23, victim identified
Under the policy, Donald Bartley, Clawvern Jacobs, Marshall Brooks, Jr. Jeffrey Coffey, Michael...
Nine killers with Eastern Kentucky ties eligible for new parole hearings under policy change
(Bell County Detention Center)
Police: 18-year-old charged in rape case involving child
Town of Pound votes to fire every police officer, including chief
Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits

Latest News

More than 2.5 million dogs have been DNA tested through Wisdom Health Genetics.
Dog owners turning to DNA testing to learn more about their pets during pandemic
Complaint heard over Confederate statue in Daviess County on Wednesday
Complaint heard over Confederate statue in Daviess County on Wednesday
Dozens of first responders hold a vigil for Ben Stidham Wednesday in Perry County
Perry County first responders pray for one of their own
Hazard Police officers drag a deer out of the 11th Hour Worship Center in Hazard.
Deer crashes through Perry County church window
Vigil held for Perry County man - 11:00 p.m.
Vigil held for Perry County man - 11:00 p.m.