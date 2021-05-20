Advertisement

Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer in 2022

By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Microsoft is saying goodbye to its iconic web browser.

The tech giant said Internet Explorer 11 will be its final version of the software and its support for it will end next year.

The once-dominant browser debuted in 1995.

According to the company, IE is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with many modern web tasks.

Windows users will still have access to Microsoft Edge, the company’s modern browser.

Edge is based on Google’s open-source Chrome code and has gained traction in recent years.

Support for IE11 will end on June 15, 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

