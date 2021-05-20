Mercury continues to climb, dry stretch of weather ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you like the heat, you’re going to love the next few days. If not, find yourself an air conditioner and park yourself in front of it.

Today and Tonight

The day changes, but the forecast remains mainly the same today. We will see some patchy fog early, mainly sunny skies during the day and temperatures that top out in the mid-80s.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s in the valleys and low to mid-60s on the ridges.

Extended Forecast

High pressure looks to keep us dry and hot from Friday through the weekend and all the way into next week. If nothing changes and quick, we could actually end May below average on rainfall at NWS Jackson. We’re quickly losing our yearly surplus too. It’s crazy how quick you can go from being several inches above normal to potentially being a couple of inches below normal.

Mainly sunny skies are the name of the game until next Wednesday. The GFS is hinting at a possible cold front coming through the region. It’s still a little too early to tell, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Until then, highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

Remember your heat precautions, especially this weekend when you hit those lakes, rivers and pools. Keep an eye on each other and those who don’t do as well in the heat, including your pets!

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.