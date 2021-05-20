Advertisement

Mercury continues to climb, dry stretch of weather ahead

WYMT Mostly Sunny
WYMT Mostly Sunny(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you like the heat, you’re going to love the next few days. If not, find yourself an air conditioner and park yourself in front of it.

Today and Tonight

The day changes, but the forecast remains mainly the same today. We will see some patchy fog early, mainly sunny skies during the day and temperatures that top out in the mid-80s.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s in the valleys and low to mid-60s on the ridges.

Extended Forecast

High pressure looks to keep us dry and hot from Friday through the weekend and all the way into next week. If nothing changes and quick, we could actually end May below average on rainfall at NWS Jackson. We’re quickly losing our yearly surplus too. It’s crazy how quick you can go from being several inches above normal to potentially being a couple of inches below normal.

Mainly sunny skies are the name of the game until next Wednesday. The GFS is hinting at a possible cold front coming through the region. It’s still a little too early to tell, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Until then, highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

Remember your heat precautions, especially this weekend when you hit those lakes, rivers and pools. Keep an eye on each other and those who don’t do as well in the heat, including your pets!

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days.
Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days.(WYMT)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under the policy, Donald Bartley, Clawvern Jacobs, Marshall Brooks, Jr. Jeffrey Coffey, Michael...
Nine killers with Eastern Kentucky ties eligible for new parole hearings under policy change
Town of Pound votes to fire every police officer, including chief
Two suspects were arrested for stealing $750 in merchandise
Police: Two people arrested after trying to shoplift at Walmart
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep
Investigators said Brian Thacker was driving under the influence when he crossed into the...
Update: Man charged with manslaughter, DUI following deadly crash on U.S. 23, victim identified

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 19, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 19, 2021
Sugar Camp Mountain // Allen Bolling
Summer arrives heading into late week
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Sunshine returns, temperatures start to climb
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 18, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 18, 2021