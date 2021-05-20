Advertisement

Lawyer for mom jailed in son’s death requests mental check

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An attorney is requesting a mental health evaluation for a Kentucky mother charged with murder in the death of her 10-year-old son whose body was found in the trunk of her car last month.

The attorney for Kaitlin R. Higgins, 28, asked a judge Tuesday to order a mental health evaluation to determine whether the defendant was competent to stand trial, The Courier-Journal reported. Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry is set to consider the motion next week, according to court records.

Louisville police were sent to Higgins’ home in late April after a caller reported seeing her with a gun and a dead boy wrapped in a blanket, according to an arrest report obtained by news outlets.

Officers found Higgins on a blood-stained porch before opening the vehicle’s trunk and finding the child’s body inside, the arrest citation said. Higgins told police she shot her son after trying to cut out his tongue, according to the citation.

Attorney Ashlea N. Hellman wrote in a court filing that Higgins “appears to struggle to appreciate the serious nature of these charges,” and that she does not “have a rational understanding of the proceedings against her.”

Hellman added that Higgins sometimes responds in an “inappropriate” manner when discussing the case, including “laughing at random.” Higgins has also allegedly said “bad spirits” caused “certain actions in the house,” and said that a window there was “cursed,” according to Hellman.

Higgins is charged with murder, criminal abuse and tampering with physical evidence. She is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under the policy, Donald Bartley, Clawvern Jacobs, Marshall Brooks, Jr. Jeffrey Coffey, Michael...
Nine killers with Eastern Kentucky ties eligible for new parole hearings under policy change
Town of Pound votes to fire every police officer, including chief
Two suspects were arrested for stealing $750 in merchandise
Police: Two people arrested after trying to shoplift at Walmart
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep
Investigators said Brian Thacker was driving under the influence when he crossed into the...
Update: Man charged with manslaughter, DUI following deadly crash on U.S. 23, victim identified

Latest News

Kentucky taxpayers affected by storms can delay paying taxes
Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK...
Kentucky receives grant to assist with preparation for new National Suicide Hotline number
UPIKE alum publishes ‘The Hillbilly Bigfoot Paranormal Survival Guide’
UPIKE alum publishes ‘The Hillbilly Bigfoot Paranormal Survival Guide’
A jury found State Rep. Derek Lewis not guilty in a DUI trial.
Jury finds Eastern Kentucky lawmaker not guilty in DUI trial