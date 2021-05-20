Advertisement

KSP: Body of 4th victim found badly burned inside Ohio Co. barn

By Gray Media
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Investigators are back on scene where three people were found shot dead near a burning barn in Ohio County.

It happened in the 5700 block of Highway 62.

Thursday morning, troopers said a fourth victim was found badly burned inside the barn. It’s not yet known if they were shot.

According to KSP officials, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office first called state troopers to assist just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

State troopers say it appears the three individuals, two males and one female, were shot.

KSP told 14 News that all three victims were found in close proximity to one another outside of a home.

Fire crews worked Thursday morning to cool down the barn so they could investigate, and that’s when the fourth body was discovered.

KSP Trooper Corey King says they are not actively looking for a shooter right now.

He tells us the property is a farm that supplies chickens to Tyson. He says Tyson trucks were called in to com get the chickens.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Above Suspicion is now on the big screen, recreating the infamous 1989 "FBI Killer" story out...
‘It’s a woman who lost her life’: Pike County murder hits movie screens
A jury found State Rep. Derek Lewis not guilty in a DUI trial.
Jury finds Eastern Kentucky lawmaker not guilty in DUI trial
Town of Pound votes to fire every police officer, including chief
Dozens of first responders hold a vigil for Ben Stidham Wednesday in Perry County
Perry County first responders pray for one of their own
Deputy J. Holt with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned car with...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy lifts overturned car to rescue woman pinned underneath

Latest News

Louisville Ford Assembly Plant’s temporary shutdown leaves thousands of workers with...
Louisville Ford Assembly Plant’s temporary shutdown leaves thousands of workers with unemployment woes
Photo Courtesy: WJHL
Pound council hires temporary chief, agrees to have outside expert inventory evidence room
Candy Rogers
COVID long-hauler waiting for Louisville health department to release her from quarantine
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy