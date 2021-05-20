KSP: Body of 4th victim found badly burned inside Ohio Co. barn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Investigators are back on scene where three people were found shot dead near a burning barn in Ohio County.

It happened in the 5700 block of Highway 62.

Thursday morning, troopers said a fourth victim was found badly burned inside the barn. It’s not yet known if they were shot.

According to KSP officials, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office first called state troopers to assist just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

State troopers say it appears the three individuals, two males and one female, were shot.

KSP told 14 News that all three victims were found in close proximity to one another outside of a home.

Fire crews worked Thursday morning to cool down the barn so they could investigate, and that’s when the fourth body was discovered.

KSP Trooper Corey King says they are not actively looking for a shooter right now.

He tells us the property is a farm that supplies chickens to Tyson. He says Tyson trucks were called in to com get the chickens.

This is a developing story.

