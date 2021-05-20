Advertisement

Knott Central’s Brooklyn Baker signs with UPike softball

Brooklyn Baker signs with UPike
Brooklyn Baker signs with UPike(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Brooklyn Baker signed to play softball at UPike next season.

”Ever since I stepped on to Pikeville’s campus I just knew there was something special about it. I had known Coach April for a while because she had coached at Jenkins and I just knew that the program there, I felt like I’d be at home there,” said Baker

Baker has 19 runs so far this season and has hit in all but one game for the Patriots.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under the policy, Donald Bartley, Clawvern Jacobs, Marshall Brooks, Jr. Jeffrey Coffey, Michael...
Nine killers with Eastern Kentucky ties eligible for new parole hearings under policy change
Town of Pound votes to fire every police officer, including chief
Two suspects were arrested for stealing $750 in merchandise
Police: Two people arrested after trying to shoplift at Walmart
Above Suspicion is now on the big screen, recreating the infamous 1989 "FBI Killer" story out...
‘It’s a woman who lost her life’: Pike County murder hits movie screens
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep

Latest News

Wildcats get key SEC win over Aggies
Four UK Softball players earn NFCA All-Region honors
SEC schools to get $23 million to off-set impact of Covid pandemic
Mountain Schools make waves at Bass Fishing Championship
Mountain schools make waves at KHSAA Bass Fishing Championship
Kentucky closes regular season home schedule with 8-4 victory over Tennessee Tech
Lewis leads Kentucky to win in final home game