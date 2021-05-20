Knott Central’s Brooklyn Baker signs with UPike softball

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Brooklyn Baker signed to play softball at UPike next season.

”Ever since I stepped on to Pikeville’s campus I just knew there was something special about it. I had known Coach April for a while because she had coached at Jenkins and I just knew that the program there, I felt like I’d be at home there,” said Baker

Baker has 19 runs so far this season and has hit in all but one game for the Patriots.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.