Kentucky woman accused of killing daughter after passing out on infant’s body

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - A Kentucky woman pleaded guilty to killing her three-month-old daughter after she reportedly passed out on top of the infant, WAVE reported.

Officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department said, after three days of partying, Ebony Moore wrecked her car and passed out on top of her daughter, causing the infant to suffocate to death.

According to court documents, when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered Moore unconscious. Officers attempted to raise Moore from her position and discovered the baby underneath.

Moore told police she had partied for three days straight leading up to the incident. Moore also admitted to using alcohol, marijuana, ecstasy and muscle relaxers, WAVE reported.

Moore pleaded guilty to manslaughter. She faces up to eight years in prison.

