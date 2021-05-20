Advertisement

Kentucky taxpayers affected by storms can delay paying taxes

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky taxpayers affected by storms that began Feb. 27 may be able to delay filing and paying their income taxes until the end of June.

The Kentucky Department of Revenue says it will honor the Internal Revenue Service special tax relief for taxpayers in an area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for individual assistance.

The Finance and Administration Cabinet says the extension doesn’t apply to sales tax or other types of taxes, but taxpayers may contact the Department of Revenue to seek an extension or waiver of penalties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under the policy, Donald Bartley, Clawvern Jacobs, Marshall Brooks, Jr. Jeffrey Coffey, Michael...
Nine killers with Eastern Kentucky ties eligible for new parole hearings under policy change
Town of Pound votes to fire every police officer, including chief
Two suspects were arrested for stealing $750 in merchandise
Police: Two people arrested after trying to shoplift at Walmart
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep
Investigators said Brian Thacker was driving under the influence when he crossed into the...
Update: Man charged with manslaughter, DUI following deadly crash on U.S. 23, victim identified

Latest News

Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK...
Kentucky receives grant to assist with preparation for new National Suicide Hotline number
UPIKE alum publishes ‘The Hillbilly Bigfoot Paranormal Survival Guide’
UPIKE alum publishes ‘The Hillbilly Bigfoot Paranormal Survival Guide’
A jury found State Rep. Derek Lewis not guilty in a DUI trial.
Jury finds Eastern Kentucky lawmaker not guilty in DUI trial
Lawyer for mom jailed in son’s death requests mental check