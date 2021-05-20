Kentucky receives grant to assist with preparation for new National Suicide Hotline number

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday the state has received $340,000 in grant funding to assist with planning and logistics for the nationwide transition to a simplified behavioral health crisis line known as 988.

Vibrant Emotional Health, the nonprofit administrator of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL), gave the funding to Kentucky.

“Every Kentuckian has a right to compassionate, high-quality and immediate mental health care, including crisis response,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and their partner, Vibrant, are to be commended for the leadership and guidance provided to us in support of this important transition. A simplified, three-digit national hotline creates access to mental health care similar to that available for physical health through the 911 system and represents the next giant step in reducing stigma for those at risk or in need of behavioral health services and care.”

In July 2022, the new 988 hotline will become the national dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, replacing the current phone number of 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Anyone needing help should continue to call that number until the new one is activated.

