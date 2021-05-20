Kentucky friends hit the greens to raise some green for cancer research

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Four men are traveling across the state, hitting up golf courses along the way, working toward one mission: Golfing for a cure.

Al Starnes, Mike Wright, Mike McGill, and George Radford banned together in honor of Wright’s father, Gene Wright, to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

“He was diagnosed with cancer in 2003. And they told him he would have one year left to live unless he tried experimental medicine,” said Wright. “He chose to do that, knowing that it might not save his life. But I remember him saying, if this will save somebody else in the future or help somebody else, I want to do it.”

Those treatments gave him a few more years, sparking the idea for Wright to help fund similar research by creating Golfing Kentucky for a Cure.

Golf courses donate a round of golf to the group and the men take the money they would have spent on the game and fees, pooling it into a fund to donate to Trigg County Relay for Life.

“Cancer is something that effects every family and we’re just trying to do our little part and raise some money for cancer research,” said Starnes. “Overall, right now, we’ve got right around $7,000 in the account.”

The men have each seen the impacts cancer has on families and a couple are survivors. They hope to use their mission to share the importance of small ideas when it comes to the large issue of cancer research.

“Eventually there will be a cure, I believe. But, you know, this is a little amount- kind of a gesture more than it is an amount,” said Wright. “But it can show what can be done with an idea.”

They visited Perry County Wednesday, followed by Floyd County Thursday, with plans to hit Pike and Letcher Counties in the days to come.

Their website tracks their visits, showing the courses they have visited in 44 of the state’s 120 counties. The mane also spend time eating at some of the small businesses in the counties, supporting the communities that are supporting their mission.

You can donate to the cause here.

