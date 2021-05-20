Advertisement

Kentucky attorney general working with beer distributors to raise human trafficking awareness

By Jim Stratman
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron was in Lexington Thursday morning to announce a new partnership aimed at raising awareness of human trafficking.

Cameron appeared outside Kentucky Eagle Distributing alongside officials from Kentucky Eagle and his Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution director to announce a new partnership.

“Fighting human trafficking has become a top priority for this office, but we understand that we certainly can’t do it alone, which is why partnerships, like the one we are introducing today, play a vital role in protecting our fellow citizens from those who would seek to exploit them for profit or gain,” Cameron said.

Cameron says the new partnership with the Kentucky Beer Wholesalers Association will provide anti-human trafficking training and materials to beer distributors as part of the Your Eyes Save Lives anti-human trafficking campaign.

Cameron says that beer distributors have a unique amount of access to areas where trafficking can occur and their partnership could help increase reporting for an extremely underreported crime.

“What we are doing here today will advance our mission to restore safety and human dignity to every Kentuckian,” Cameron said.

Cameron encouraged more businesses to partner with his office for this campaign saying that with more people knowing the signs of human trafficking, there are more people who can identify and report those signs and ultimately help stop human trafficking here in Kentucky.

