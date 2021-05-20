Advertisement

Jury finds Eastern Kentucky lawmaker not guilty in DUI trial

A jury found State Rep. Derek Lewis not guilty in a DUI trial.
By TJ Caudill
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County jury found an Eastern Kentucky lawmaker not guilty in a DUI trial Wednesday.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested State Representative Derek Lewis in April 2020 and charged him with DUI.

He released a statement following the arrest saying, “I will be pleading not guilty and look forward to resolving this matter in court. Thank you for your patience and understanding as the facts come out.”

Lewis’ first trial was delayed and was rescheduled for May 19th.

In a Facebook post, Lewis thanked his family and friends for their support during the time leading up to the trial and during it.

The Republican lawmaker serves District 90 which encompasses Clay, parts of Laurel and Leslie Counties.

Lewis was elected to the House in 2019 and was reelected again in 2020. He was uncontested in the 2020 Primary.

