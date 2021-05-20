Advertisement

Great Smoky Mountains attracts more than 3 million visitors in 2021

Gatlinburg was the most popular area of the park, with nearly 500,000 visitors so far in 2021.
Gatlinburg was the most popular area of the park, with nearly 500,000 visitors so far in 2021.
Gatlinburg was the most popular area of the park, with nearly 500,000 visitors so far in 2021.(John Snell)
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Park Service announced more than three million people visited the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in the first four months of 2021.

According to the National Park Service, 3,128,789 people have visited the park this year. That is a 115 percent increase to this time 2020, when only 1,452,253 individuals visited the park. Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic played a large role in the deficit.

In April alone, the Great Smoky Mountains attracted 1,169,469 visitors. In April 2020, 99,371 visitors were reported.

Gatlinburg was the most popular area of the park, with nearly 500,000 visitors so far in 2021.

The National Park Service uses multiple methods to count the number of visitors each day, including, door counters, road counters, campground reservation numbers and surveys.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Above Suspicion is now on the big screen, recreating the infamous 1989 "FBI Killer" story out...
‘It’s a woman who lost her life’: Pike County murder hits movie screens
A jury found State Rep. Derek Lewis not guilty in a DUI trial.
Jury finds Eastern Kentucky lawmaker not guilty in DUI trial
Town of Pound votes to fire every police officer, including chief
Dozens of first responders hold a vigil for Ben Stidham Wednesday in Perry County
Perry County first responders pray for one of their own
Deputy J. Holt with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned car with...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy lifts overturned car to rescue woman pinned underneath

Latest News

Louisville Ford Assembly Plant’s temporary shutdown leaves thousands of workers with...
Louisville Ford Assembly Plant’s temporary shutdown leaves thousands of workers with unemployment woes
Photo Courtesy: WJHL
Pound council hires temporary chief, agrees to have outside expert inventory evidence room
Candy Rogers
COVID long-hauler waiting for Louisville health department to release her from quarantine
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy
School principal sleeps on roof to advocate for literacy