Governor Beshear announces another decline in the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear highlighted yet another drop in the COVID-19 report in his social media update Thursday.

The governor announced 575 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total case number to 454,609.

133 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 357 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 104 in the ICU. 44 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate fell once again to 2.70%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 15 deaths Thursday, 13 of which were newly reported, with two announced as part of the ongoing audit. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,693.

At least 1,945,674 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

6,523,276 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,401 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Thursday, three of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

