Four UK Softball players earn NFCA All-Region honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Softball team placed four players on the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association All-Southeast Region Team, the organization announced Thursday.

By being named All-Region, the four qualifiers now enter the pool nationwide of players who are eligible to be named All-Americans in June.

Kayla Kowalik was named the first team catcher, with both Erin Coffel (SS) and Autumn Humes (P) voted to the second team. Outfielder Renee Abernathy was named third team by the coaches in the region who voted on the awards.

Kentucky finished the season with 39 wins and earned the No. 14 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament that begins Friday at John Cropp Stadium. UK plays Northwestern at Noon ET on ESPN2 in the first game of the Lexington Regional.

