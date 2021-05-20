Five Leslie County athletes sign with Union College

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Five athletes from Leslie County High School signed to play their respective sport at Union College.

Jason Baker signed to play basketball for the Bulldogs. In his senior season, Baker averaged 9.8 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game.

“I’m very thankful and I’m very blessed to be in the position I am, to go play college sports. I’m definitely going to miss my teammates, I’m going to miss the school and all the staff that works here. I’m just thankful that I had the opportunity to be here,” said Baker.

The second athlete that signed was Kassidy Koogler. Koogler signed to play softball for Union. So far this season, Koogler’s batting average is .667.

”When I talked to Coach Morris, the coach at Union, she said you know not everybody gets to play at the next level, you’re really blessed. The more I started thinking about it the more I realized, I really was blessed to be able to play because not everybody gets to. NAIA is a great program and I’m so excited for the future at Union,” added Koogler.

Haleigh Hoskins, Hannah Lewis and Caitlin Brown also signed to cheer for the Bulldogs.

“I’m really excited to do it because I’ve cheered with my two best friends for my entire high school career and now I get to do it in my college career too,” added Hoskins.

Lewis said she’s excited to join a new team and make new friends.

“I’m really excited. I’m also really excited to create a new family because really that’s what a squad is,” said Lewis.

All three girls will cheer for football, basketball and competition.

“Hannah actually mentioned it to me, to go up sign to cheer for Union. I thought it was a really good idea because I’ve known her since kindergarten. She’s always been my best friend and I thought it would be a really fun experience to go to college together as well,” added Brown.

