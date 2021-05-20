Advertisement

East Tennessee-based Ruby Tuesday offering sign-on bonus to new employees

By Arial Starks
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee based Ruby Tuesday restaurants are searching for workers and even offering incentive to get new employees.

The company is offering a $200 sign-on bonus to new employees, $50 after staying on the job for a month and an additional $150 after being employed for three months.

“Well, we are looking to build our team,” said Amanda Miller, Director of Operations. “We have a great team currently, and we’re looking to add great team members in all of the areas, all of our positions. So they got together and we want to be the chosen place to work. So for us we thought offering that hiring bonus that maybe some factories or some other places were offering would be just a tactic to get the team in to see what we’re all about.”

Ruby Tuesday employees say their teams are stressed and overworked and there’s not enough staff to meet the demand.

