Dog owners turning to DNA testing to learn more about their pets during pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Millions of dog owners, including ones here in the Tri-State, are turning to DNA testing to find out more about their beloved pets, and one company is reporting a big increase in clients since the start of the pandemic.

Lisa Williamson of Batavia has wanted to learn more about her three-year-old dog Dexter ever since she adopted him.

Williamson said she and her family members got him through a rescue and did not know much about him or his history, other than the fact that he loves people.

“According to the animal shelter in Western Kentucky, they said he was a flat-coated retriever mix,” Williamson said.

Williamson and her relatives heard about dog DNA testing and decided to purchase a kit to have Dexter tested.

According to staff members at Wisdom Health Genetics out of Vancouver, Washington, Williamson and her relatives are not alone.

Their research shows that more than 2.5 million dogs have been DNA tested, just through their company.

During the past year, company reps say they have seen an increase in clients and requests.

“The pandemic, obviously, a lot more people are at home staring at their dog, wondering about its background, wondering if there are other steps that they can do to be proactive,” Dr. Annette Louviere, a Technical Support Veterinarian at Wisdom Health Genetics, said.

Dr. Louviere said pet owners who order a Wisdom Panel sample kit will receive two swab applicators. Williamson used both to collect cells from Dexter’s cheeks and then ship them off to a lab.

“We can test for over 350 different breeds, types, and varieties for a dog ancestry. Wisdom Panel premium can test for over 200 different genetic health disorders,” Dr. Louviere said. “We have over 25 traits that we can test for.”

A few weeks later, Williamson says Dexter’s results, showing his unique “genetic signature,” showed up online. It included a breakdown of Dexter’s likely breeds and a family tree.

“It told us that he is 16 different breeds, and none of them were a flat-coated retriever,” Williamson said. “It went down percentage-wise, down to he has a one-percent chihuahua.”

Dexter's DNA test found 16 breeds. (WXIX)

The results also detailed Dexter’s probable behavior traits and checked him for any genetic health disorders. Thankfully, Dexter’s health came back all clear.

Although Williamson and her family members pursued the testing only out of curiosity, she said what they learned has taught them more about Dexter and why he is the way he is.

“He has this very shrill bark, and we’re like, ‘where does that come from, you’re a larger dog. Why do you have this little bark,’” she said. “And when we read it’s an Australian Shepherd thing, they have a very shrill bark, I’m like, ‘oh, ok that’s where it came from.’”

The test showed what Dexter's family might look like. (WXIX)

Dr. Louviere said the ultimate goal of dog DNA testing is to ensure pet owners have the information they need to properly care for their animals.

“It is very exciting to meet more and more people who are just interested in their own pet, and they take pride and joy in knowing that they have this background and additional information for their family members,” Dr. Louviere said.

It costs money to have your dog DNA tested. Wisdom Health Genetics is only one of a list of companies that offer the kits at a price.

Dr. Louviere said they are looking into expanding into feline DNA testing for cat owners. Currently, they only offer feline testing for breeding purposes.

To learn more about the science behind the testing, or to find out more about how the process works, visit the Wisdom Panel website.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.