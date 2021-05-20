Advertisement

Deer crashes through Perry County church window

By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 11th Hour Worship Center got an unexpected visitor Wednesday afternoon.

A lost deer crashed through the downtown Hazard church’s window, causing a large hole in the front window.

The Hazard Police Department and officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife were able to catch the deer and remove it from the church.

Church officials thanked the first responders and said the damage could have been much worse.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said Brian Thacker was driving under the influence when he crossed into the...
Update: Man charged with manslaughter, DUI following deadly crash on U.S. 23, victim identified
Under the policy, Donald Bartley, Clawvern Jacobs, Marshall Brooks, Jr. Jeffrey Coffey, Michael...
Nine killers with Eastern Kentucky ties eligible for new parole hearings under policy change
(Bell County Detention Center)
Police: 18-year-old charged in rape case involving child
Town of Pound votes to fire every police officer, including chief
Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits

Latest News

More than 2.5 million dogs have been DNA tested through Wisdom Health Genetics.
Dog owners turning to DNA testing to learn more about their pets during pandemic
Complaint heard over Confederate statue in Daviess County on Wednesday
Complaint heard over Confederate statue in Daviess County on Wednesday
Dozens of first responders hold a vigil for Ben Stidham Wednesday in Perry County
Perry County first responders pray for one of their own
Vigil held for Perry County man - 11:00 p.m.
Vigil held for Perry County man - 11:00 p.m.