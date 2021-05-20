Deer crashes through Perry County church window

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 11th Hour Worship Center got an unexpected visitor Wednesday afternoon.

A lost deer crashed through the downtown Hazard church’s window, causing a large hole in the front window.

The Hazard Police Department and officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife were able to catch the deer and remove it from the church.

Church officials thanked the first responders and said the damage could have been much worse.

