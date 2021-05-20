Complaint heard over Confederate statue in Daviess County on Wednesday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A hearing over the Confederate monument sitting on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse took place on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the group requested a temporary restraining order, meaning the United Daughters of the Confederacy do not want the statue moved until the case has been looked into further.

As previously reported, the United Daughters of the Confederacy is claiming ownership of the statue, which sparked quite a bit of discussion among county leaders. This led to the Daviess County Fiscal Court voting to remove it from the courthouse grounds.

[Previous: Kentucky United Daughters of the Confederacy sues Daviess County over statue]

However, the Daughters filed a complaint stating that county leaders are infringing on their right to the statue and shouldn’t be able to move it.

The group points to a license that was given to the Daviess County Confederate Association back in 1893, allowing members to place a Confederate memorial at the courthouse.

The Daughters later took over the chapter, which the group says means they own the license and the rights to the statue.

Lawyer Mike Lee, the legal counsel representing the Daviess County Fiscal Court, says the statue has been on their property, and been their property for years.

“The plaintiff of this case claims ownership of a Confederate soldier monument that’s sat on the south lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse for 121 years,” Lee said. “We dispute that claim, and in fact believe that the monument is county property and has been since it was placed.”

“The county has never claimed ownership until August of 2020, when they said, ‘This is our property, we’re not going to return it to you, it was never your property’ — We disagree with that,” Nicholas Goetz, the legal counsel representing United Daughters of the Confederacy said. “We feel it is our property. We want the monument returned so we can place it in the appropriate location.”

A decision has not been made yet regarding the restraining order. The judge says they will meet again for the verdict some time in July.

