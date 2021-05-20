Advertisement

Car drives into home in London

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on their Facebook page about a car driving into a home Thursday afternoon, May 20.

The crash occurred around 2:25 p.m. and the London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded soon after.

It occurred at a house on Mercedes Drive in London.

We do no know if anyone was injured in the crash.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, and Keavy Fire Department were at the scene.

