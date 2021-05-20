Advertisement

Four year old battling cancer becomes honorary Kentucky State Trooper

By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky boy received a special honor this week from the Kentucky State Police.

Trooper Matt Gayheart from Post 13 in Hazard posted on Facebook Wednesday several troopers, including KSP Commissioner and Bell County native P.J. Burnett presented Calvin Quinones, 4, who lives in Hazard, with an honorary Kentucky State Trooper certificate.

Along with the certificate, Quinones received a KSP hat.

He was recently diagnosed with Leukemia and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“Everyone continue their prayers for this young man. Calvin is not fighting this fight alone, we are all fighting with him,” said Trooper Gayheart in the post.

Troopers first met Quinones and learned about his battle earlier this month.

