Woman arrested on drug charges

Carly Skeens, 22, faces charges in connection with a transaction involving heroin, according to...
Carly Skeens, 22, faces charges in connection with a transaction involving heroin, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman was arrested Tuesday evening in the Fort Gay area on drug charges, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

The sheriff said Carly Skeens, 22, was caught during a drug transaction involving heroin by members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement unit.

Skeens is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver (heroin) and obstructing justice. She also was wanted for a probation violation.

Skeens was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

