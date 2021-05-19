Williamsburg police capture wanted man

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Williamsburg captured a man wanted for a parole violation.

Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department arrested Roger Duncan, 39, from Williamsburg around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said the arrest happened on Bear Kat Drive after officers learned where Duncan was.

Duncan was paroled in April after previously convicted of trafficking in meth and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Police said Duncan violated the terms of his parole by absconding parole supervision and failure to complete treatment for substance abuse.

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

