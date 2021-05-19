Advertisement

Williamsburg police capture wanted man

Roger Duncan was paroled in April after previously convicted on drug trafficking charges.
Roger Duncan was paroled in April after previously convicted on drug trafficking charges.(Whitley County Detention Center)
By TJ Caudill
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Williamsburg captured a man wanted for a parole violation.

Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department arrested Roger Duncan, 39, from Williamsburg around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said the arrest happened on Bear Kat Drive after officers learned where Duncan was.

Duncan was paroled in April after previously convicted of trafficking in meth and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Police said Duncan violated the terms of his parole by absconding parole supervision and failure to complete treatment for substance abuse.

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said Brian Thacker was driving under the influence when he crossed into the...
Update: Man charged with manslaughter, DUI following deadly crash on U.S. 23, victim identified
(Bell County Detention Center)
Police: 18-year-old charged in rape case involving child
Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
Officials say the man was trapped inside the vehicle for more than seven hours.
‘I’m just glad to be here’: Perry County man alive following horrific crash
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear announces findings to combat human trafficking
Two suspects were arrested for stealing $750 in merchandise
Police: Two people arrested after trying to shoplift at Walmart
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Tuesday, July 16, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP...
Man accused of threatening to set off bomb inside Vanderbilt Medical Center
Under the policy, Donald Bartley, Clawvern Jacobs, Marshall Brooks, Jr. Jeffrey Coffey, Michael...
Nine killers with Eastern Kentucky ties eligible for new parole hearings under policy change