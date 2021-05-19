Teen helps elderly man from burning home

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager helped save the life of an elderly man Wednesday evening when his house was starting to burn.

The home next to the elderly man’s home on Fayette Pike caught on fire Wednesday.

Matthew Davis, 17 of Montgomery, took off running when his mom told him about the fire.

“So I went up to his house and knocked on the door and he just started stumbling to the door, so I kicked it in and got him out of it,” Davis said.

The man had no idea what was happening right next door.

Matthew said he didn’t hesitate to help because he’d want someone to do the same for his family.

“I’m sure thousands of people would’ve done what I did in my position. The real heroes showed up after and put the fire out at that dude’s house.”

The cause of the fire is still not known.

