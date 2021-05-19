Advertisement

Sunshine returns, temperatures start to climb

By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You should be able to trade your umbrella in for your sunglasses for the next several days, but keep it in the car, just in case.

Today and Tonight

We will start a rinse and repeat pattern today that will not feature a lot of rinse, at least in the traditional form. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with some patchy fog possible early. Two things will climb this afternoon and beyond: The temperature and the dew point. When you put those two together, it’s not a good combination. Highs top will top out in the low 80s before dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s tonight under mostly clear skies.

Extended Forecast

There is going to be a lot of repetition here, but one thing to keep in mind, even with high pressure dominating the headlines over the next few days, when you have an atmosphere that is filled with moisture and heat, even though we’re not into summer yet, that summertime pattern still applies. That means there is a chance of pop-up showers and storms each and every day.

The big story though will be the temperatures. We head into the mid-80s on Thursday, upper 80s on Friday and we don’t look back for a while. Matter of fact, there is a 9 in front of the high temperature next Tuesday and Wednesday. Yes, you read that right. Someone could hit 90 this weekend.

In case you were wondering, it’s not even Memorial Day yet.

