Summer arrives heading into late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You could feel it out there this afternoon, the first vestiges of summer heat and humidity are making their return to the mountains. And get ready for plenty of sunshine.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Unlike the showers of last night, we should see a mostly calm night around the area with scattered clouds giving way to mostly clear skies overnight. Lows overnight dip back down into the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds staying calm.

More sunshine is on the way heading into our Thursday as highs begin to warm up into the lower and middle 80s for the afternoon. And we won’t have much of a breeze to help us out either. We could see a few clouds trying to cool us off, but most of us just stay warm through the afternoon.

A few more clouds will try to filter in as we go into Thursday night. That could keep us slightly milder, with lows still falling into the lower 60s.

Heading into the Weekend

I hope you have or know someone with a pool because summer weather firmly arrives Friday and into Saturday with middle 80s both days with a muggy airmass moving in. That will keep lows in the middle 60s overnight. Much of the same on the way with a couple more clouds drifting through the sky on Sunday. Highs actually look to get closer to the upper 80s. We should mostly stay dry, but we can never completely rule out a stray shower or downpour in an airmass like that.

Hot into Next Week

More of the same on the way as we start the final full work week of May, as temperatures stay hot through the first half of next week. And I mean, hot for late May: upper 80s to near 90°. Mix of sun and clouds are expected as we head into the beginning of next week. Just like this weekend, though, we can never rule out a stray shower or storm in an airmass that muggy. Mother Nature isn’t waiting for Memorial Day weekend to finally turn up the heat.

