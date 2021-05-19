Rowan County discontinues use of county’s COVID-19 dashboard

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Rowan County reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 9 of last year.

Since then, the judge-executive’s office has posted an update to Facebook every single day. However, based on the latest numbers, they’re finally able to take a step back and stop giving the daily updates.

The county dashboard showed the latest information about new cases, the incidence rate, and the 90-day trends.

Judge-Executive Harry Clark said it started when he noticed the state’s numbers were reported a few days slower. So, he wanted to give people the most up-to-date information.

Businesses, parents, and others were able to use those numbers to make big decisions.

Now that the school year is ending, and cases have gone down, Clark said those updates aren’t necessary anymore. But, he knows they can spring into action if anything changes.

“If you work together before the pandemic, then it’s just a smooth transition in whatever you get into, it’s just a smooth transition,” Clark said. “If you are not communicating, to begin with, it’s probably not going to improve during a pandemic.”

For people who still want to keep up with the latest numbers, they can go to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and click on their county.

Right now, about 32 percent of people in Rowan County are vaccinated.

